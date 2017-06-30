You can finally use Apple CarPlay wirelessly, without buying a new car

Alpine has announced the first aftermarket receiver that enables iPhone owners to use the in-car infotainment system, CarPlay, without connecting via a Lightning cable.

The Alpine iLX-107, announced at CES 2017 way back in January, is now shipping for the considerable cost of $900.

Connecting via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, it will enable users to use Siri and a dedicated 7-inch touchscreen to get directions, make hands-free calls, read messages and control music.

While the iLX-107 is an expensive piece of kit, it sure beats splashing out for a new car.

Especially when one considers the only vehicle currently offering wireless CarPlay is the 2017 BMW 5 Series Sedan.

While more and more auto makers are shipping their vehicles with support for CarPlay, Android Auto, or both, the adoption is still pretty low.

While there are a decent range of aftermarket CarPlay receivers available, all until now have required the physical connection to the iPhone.

Google, at least, offers Android Auto in the form of a smartphone app that enable you to make quick choices when driving without fiddling with the touchscreen.

Does CarPlay or Android Auto integration enter your thoughts when considering a new vehicle? Share your thoughts in the comments below.