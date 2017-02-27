Windows 10 is about to get a lot more secure — here’s how

Microsoft’s Windows 10 Creators Update is bringing along a new security feature that will help block the installation of desktop apps from unknown sources.

The feature, similar to one that exists in macOS, will give users the choice of only trusting apps from the Windows Store.

MSPoweruser reports that he default setting is still to allow apps to be installed from any source, meaning users are likely going to have to enable it themselves.

Related: 6 Windows 10 Creators Update features to get excited by

In macOS the tool is enabled by default, meaning users have to manually override if they wish to add apps from outside the Mac App Store.

Microsoft’s new addition could assist users in avoiding malicious programs and software and viruses. It could also cut down on the amount of bloatware users deal with on their PCs.

The feature appears in a new preview build of Windows 10 that’ll be rolling out to all users this spring - perhaps as soon as April.

The Creators Update will be a free download for all Windows 10 customers and will include new apps like Paint 3D and a new Game Mode that will enable users to prioritise gaming performance on their PC.

Is Windows 10 living up to your expectations? Share your thoughts in the comments below.