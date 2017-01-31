If you’re a Three customer, it’s time to save big on your monthly phone bills, with the network rolling out Wi-Fi calling to UK subscribers.

Although the company has previously offered the charge-free calling service, it’s been buried deep within the firm’s inTouch app, making it a faff to find as well as use.

Things have changed, however, with Three having now enabling the feature from the off, assuming you have a compatible handset and the network’s latest software patch that is.

As well as brining financial benefits, the update will also allow users to stay connected in more places.

Not needing a traditional cellular service in order to make calls, the Wi-Fi offering allows users to seamlessly make calls and send text messages wherever they have a Wi-Fi connection, such as on the London Underground.

Once enabled, the carrier message in the top left of your screen should change to ‘Three WiFi Call’ whenever the service is available.

So, is your phone supported?

Well, on day one you’ll need a relatively recent handset to make use of the service, with iOS devices including the iPhone 5c, 5S, 6, 6S and SE all playing nice with the features.

With the latest iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus also getting the green light, it’s not just Apple’s phones that are becoming Wi-Fi call-friendly.

Those Three customers sporting an LG G5, Samsung Galaxy S6, or Galaxy S6 Edge can also use the new features.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge won’t be supported until next month.

