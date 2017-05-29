The non-explosive Galaxy Note 7 leaks, but you’d do well to tell them apart

Samsung is about to re-release the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 handset in emerging markets and today we may have gotten the first look at the non-explosive version of the troubled handset.

DroidHolic claims to have real-world images of the handset dubbed Galaxy Note 7R (as opposed to Galaxy Note 7 ARGHHHHHHH?).

As you’d expect, it looks almost identical to the original device, save for an ‘R’ (for refurbished?) stamped on the back of the device.

There’s no way of confirming the phone’s authenticity of course, because the design of the phone is exactly the same (duh!).

However, seeing the leaked image reminded us of what a gorgeous phone it was to begin with.

The decision to re-release the phone in emerging markets - albeit with a smaller battery - has been praised by environmentalists because it will allow the precious metals within the phone to be reused.

Right now there are no plans to relaunch the phone in western markets like the UK and the US, but we do have the Note 8 to look forward to around August/September time.

Would you give the Galaxy Note 7 another shot? Or are you waiting for the Note 8? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.