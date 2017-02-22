Does the Nokia 8 finally have a price?

Everyone is talking about Nokia in the lead-up to MWC 2017, and one of its most anticipated new handsets now seemingly has a price.

It's far from official confirmation, but Hong Kong-based retailer JD.com posted the price of the Nokia 8 in an online listing, which 'confirmed' it will be pitched at a high-to-mid-range 3,188 Chinese Yuan (around £372).

The legitimacy of the pricing should be taken with a pinch of salt as the only other details on the listing were concept images used in various unofficial videos released over the last month or so.

HMD Global, the Finnish firm allowed to sell phones under the Nokia banner, has remained relatively tight-lipped about all of its new devices, so we're relying on a steady stream of rumours for any pre-release information.

Leaks have so far mentioned a pair of Nokia 8 variations that both boast a 5.7-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display, 24-megapixel rear camera, and 12-megapixel lens on the front.

Where the two devices differ is in the chip department. One is expected to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with 6GB of RAM while the other is said to run on a Snapdragon 821 with 4GB of RAM.

Rounding off the spec list is an anticipated 128GB of storage and a pair of powerful front-facing speakers.

We will find out more about HMD’s plans for the Nokia brand in a press event scheduled for February 26 at MWC 2017. Stay tuned for the latest from TrustedReviews, as we'll be at the event providing updates.

Does Nokia have what it takes to become a big player in the smartphone market? Let us know in the comments.