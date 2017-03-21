The new Xbox One controller is perfect for your next military campiagn

Microsoft has announced a swell new Xbox One wireless controller design that should be ideal for gamers suiting up for their next FPS campaign.

The first entrant into a brand new ‘Tech Series’ of designs is the Recon Tech Special Edition, which the company says has been inspired by military technology.

Although the form factor is exactly the same as the one in the box, the Recon Tech controller offers a laser-etched texture and a rubberised grip on the rear.

It’ll be available for $69.99/£59.99 on April 25 (via Xbox Wire).

“In developing this new controller series, the Xbox team was inspired by military technology and performance patterns, exploring concepts stemming from combat armor and sci-fi mechanical gear, says Bree White, Global Product Marketing Manager for Xbox, explained:

“Premium finishes like a laser etched texture on the front, gold accents and insignia are on the front of the controller. The back of the controller features textured diamond rubberized grip for added control and comfort.”

Here's an unboxing of the controller courtesy of Xbox On:

Have you snapped up any of the new controller designs? Share your favourites in the comments below.