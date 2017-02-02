The 2017 Samsung Galaxy J7's specs just leaked (again)

Samsung is yet to officially confirm it has a new Galaxy J7 handset in the works, but the handset has already leaked on Geekbench. And now, it's happened again.

Last time around, the J7 that hit Geekbench had the model number SM-J727P, and seemed to be packing an octa-core Qualcomm processor clocking in at 2.21 GHz, along with 2GB of RAM.

Now, a different version of the handset, with model number SM-J727A, has been spotted on GFXBench, with some different hardware specs.

The newer version seems to be a slightly lower-end offering based on the GFXBench listing, coming with a 1.5GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM.

Also listed is a 5.5-inch 720p screen, whereas the other model was thought to have a Full HD display, and an ARM Mali-T830 graphics processor.

Elsewhere, there's 16GB of storage, an 8-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front camera, and like the SM-J727P model, this new version will run Android 7.0 Nougat.

As SamMobile explains, recent reports suggest the different models will be sold by different providers in the US, with Verizon, AT&T, and US Cellular said to be selling one variant, which could be called the Galaxy J7 Sky Pro.

The new Galaxy J7 has already received Bluetooth certification and FCC approval in the states, so the phone can't be far from a release.

At this point, though, details are scarce, and with no word from Samsung, it's probably best to take the 'leaks' with a pinch of salt for now.

Let us know what you make of the leaks in the comments.