Tag Heuer confirms when its next Android Wear smartwatch will drop

Tag Heuer has been a surprise success story of the Android Wear smartwatch space.

It’s $1,500 Tag Heuer Connected was crazy expensive when offering no additional functionality to its £250 rivals, yet shifted in surprising numbers to exceed the company’s expectations.

Now, after weeks of rumours claiming the sophisticated smartwatch maker was planning a new release for March, the company has confirmed its upcoming launch plans.

For those who covet overpriced wearable tech, there’s not long to wait either.

As a number of leaks and rumours had already suggested, Tag has confirmed its second-generation smartwatch will be formally unveiled on March 14.

For those of you who haven’t been checking your calendar of late, that’s tomorrow.

With the new watch to continue under the company’s ‘Connected’ branding, Tag Heuer made the confirmation on Twitter, stating simply: “March 14, Stay Tuned… #ConnectedToEternity.”

While little is currently known about the upcoming device, it’s been suggested that a smaller second model will also be introduced to make the wearable more accessible to the female market.

Although the manufacturer has yet to confirm specs, it’s likely that, given the device’s expected lofty price tag, the second-gen Connected will be packed with a number of high-end features.

This includes inbuilt GPS, a brighter, more detailed screen than the competition and integrated NFC that allows for Android Pay support.

Set to run Android Wear 2.0, the device will offer all the same app-supporting, message replying, feature-adding updates of the LG Watch Style.

It’s also been suggested that the device could adopt a more modular form, with its tech savvy digital face able to be switched out for a traditional analogue offering when you need to smarten things up.

How this would work, however, is still unclear. Still, at least we don’t have to wait long to find out.

