Splatoon 2 makes an unexpected splash on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has announced Splatoon 2 for Nintendo Switch, a direct sequel to the hugely charming and colourful paint-based shooter.

The surprise sequel was announced during Nintendo’s Switch Direct earlier this morning with an extensive gameplay trailer.

Many of us were expecting a port of the existing Wii U version with additional costumes and features, so a fully-fledged sequel is a nice surprise.

Just like the original, Splatoon 2 will feature two teams of squid kids fighting it out across a variety of maps. The objective is simple: cover as much of the map in your team’s colour as possible.

The sequel will add new stages and weapons to the fray as well as new hairstyles, outfits and accessories for your fabulous inklings to wear.

Splatoon 2 will launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch in Summer 2017, acting as a flagship title for the console later this year.