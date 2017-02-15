Say an unscheduled ‘Hello Moto’ to the smaller G5 and G5 Plus

Third-party mobile retailers tend to be as careful with unreleased handsets as Donald Trump is with classified national security information.

If you haven’t been following the ongoing political circus in the United States, that means not very careful. Not very careful at all.

Judging by listings posted (and subsequently pulled) by online store Krtonix, the mid-range devices will be smaller than the G4 and G4 plus, which measured in at 5.5-inches.

Related: Moto G4 review

The G5 will be 5.0 inches, according to the listings, while the G5 Plus will be slightly larger at 5.2-inches.

While the display resolutions of both handsets - set for an outing at MWC 2017 this month - will remain the same at 1080p, the listing claimed higher pixel densities.

In terms of CPU, there’ll be a significant bump from the 1.5Ghz octo-core Snapdragon 617 SoC with Lenovo opting for the 2.0Ghz Snapdragon 625 on the G5 Plus and the 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 on the standard model.

Many features will remain largely unchanged though, with the 2GB of RAM and 3,000 mAh battery pack.

In terms of internal storage, the G5 will have 32GB and the G5 Plus will boast up to 64GB, according to the listing. Both can be boosted by microSD cards of up to 128GB.

The rear-facing cameras will be 13 and 12-megapixels respectively, according to the now-deleted page.

Can Lenovo/Moto recapture its crown as the mid-range king? Share your thoughts in the comments below.