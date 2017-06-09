Rumoured Galaxy Note 8 feature could help us forget last year ever happened

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 leaks continue to flow like a busted dam, as it starts to become apparent how the firm plans to get its phablet-range back on track.

According to reports, the phone will debut the next flagship Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 836, when it launches later this summer.

The report comes from ITHome in China, a source we’re not overly familiar with, so we'd take the information with a pinch of salt right now.

However the Snapdragon 836 is already sitting within some Galaxy S8 handsets available in China, so it’s not too much of a stretch to imagine it’ll come to the Note 8.

If that were to happen, it would mean speeds of 2.5GHz for the primary cores, compared to the 2.45GHz available on the Snapdragon 835.

Whether that’s enough for any honest smartphone fan to truly notice is up for debate, but the GPU speeds could also rise to 740MHz with the new SoC (via SlashGear).

There’s also the possibility of efficiency savings, as with the advance from Snapdragon 820 to Snapdragon 821.

All indications are that this would be a refinement of the current flagship chip, rather than a replacement.

Elsewhere, recent goss’ has suggested the Note 8 will have a truly bezel-less display, but will lack an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung will be desperate to ensure the Galaxy Note 8 is a return to form for the series, which sparked a crisis at the Korean firm.

Incidentally, we’re on the verge of seeing the Galaxy Note 7 return to sale in some markets, albeit with a battery far less partial to igniting.

Are you willing to place your faith in the Galaxy Note series following last year's debacle? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.