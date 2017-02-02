Rumour: LG G6 to come with either wireless charging or mobile payments

The LG G6 is expected to launch at MWC at the end of this month, and the leaks are becoming more frequent in the lead up to LG's flagship.

We've already heard about the scrapping of the modular design used on the LG G5, and the larger 5.7-inch display, but if a new report is to be believed, the phone could arrive with different hardware depending on which country you buy it in.

Korea's ETNews has reported that users will be getting either wireless charging or Magnetic Secure Transmission technology for mobile payments.

According to the report, the model with mobile payment tech will launch in South Korea, while the wireless charging models will be shipped internationally.

Citing sources in the "parts industry and mobile telecommunication industry", the report claims that the different models reflect "consumer characteristics" of each country.

International G6 units will apparently come with charging coils to enable the wireless charging features, and no units will come with both the wireless charging and mobile payment features – though, it's technically possible to combine the two.

If the report is accurate, it looks like LG believes South Koreans are far more likely to make use of mobile payment tech than their international counterparts.

LG Pay is likely to only be available in Korea once it launches, so the Korean G6 model could be a good way for the company to test consumer repsonse to its own payment service.

Of course, none of the information has been confirmed as accurate, so the usual pinch of salt approach applies here.

Elsewhere, it looks like LG has filed trademark applications for the names 'LG G6 Compact', 'G6 Lite' and numerous others (via GSMArena).

While the company last year trademarked the name 'G5 Lite', with that handset eventually materialising in the form of the LG G5 SE, the 'compact' name is a tad unusual.

Just what it means remains a mystery at this point, with LG also trademarking other names such as G6 Hybrid, G6 Fit, G6 Sense, G6 Young, G6 Forte, and G6 Prix.

Those names could refer to similar devices to the LG G5's 'friends' – other gadgets that worked with the handset in some way.

We should have more in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.

