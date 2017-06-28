Sony PS4 update makes it easier to find TV to watch

Sony has significantly upgraded the TV and video experience for PlayStation 4 owners in a new software update.

On the official PlayStation blog, Sony announced a new update that makes it easier to watch media content on your PS4. The company has rolled out a new design that puts all of your video and streaming services in one place, and will “help you find your favourites, and discover new and exciting content”.

The blog reads: “Instead of jumping in and out of all your different apps, find the best video on PS4 from one convenient spot.”

It continues: “Whatever your favourite video content – movies or TV, live sports or gaming clips – now you can easily find it on your PlayStation 4.”

Check it out:

The refreshed UI puts all of the video and streaming content into a single folder called TV & Video. There’s now a top row of small icons where you’ll find your apps, but the majority of the page is populated by specific content.

For instance, you’ll see featured (read: recommended) content, as well as service-specific items. In the feature section, you’ll find content from various services, like Now TV or PlayStation Store.

The new refresh will be available in the USA, as well as the following other countries: Australia, Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, and Sweden.

Related: Best PS4 games

What else would you like Sony to change about the PlayStation UI? Let us know in the comments.