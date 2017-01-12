Nvidia Shield Portable 2 spotted at the FCC

It's been several years since Nvidia introduced its portable Android console, the original Nvidia Shield, and CES has come and gone without news of a follow-up device.

Luckily, it looks like Nvidia has been working on a successor to the Shield, as certification documents have been spotted over at the Federal Communications Commission in the states.

The device, which looks to use the same controller with a flip screen as the original, was spotted by a member of the dedidcated Shield subreddit.

There are, of course, a few changes, however. Nvidia looks to have added a new centre control module with capacitive buttons, along with what looks like a much bigger screen than the 5-inch display on the first generation device.

What's more, the documents reveal that the new Shield is a sleeker device than the original, if a tad thicker, with dimensions of 107.5mm tall by 138.6mm wide by 60.4mm thick.

Unfortunately the documentation doesn't provide any information about the new Shield's internal hardware, so we don't know what Nvidia has packed into the portable console.

That said, we're sure the company has made some notable upgrades, with with the Tegra K1 from the Shield Tablet or the X1 from the company's Android TV device likely to be running the show.

Some other features have been seemingly confirmed by the documents, including 5GHz Wi-Fi and a new version of Bluetooth with Low Energy capacity.

Photos of the Shield 2's internals seem to reveal the MicroSD card slot, headphone jack, and HDMI port will be returning from the first Shield.

Before we get too excited about the Shield 2's arrival, though, it's worth noting the documents from the FCC are dated July 15, 2016, which seems to indicate the device was supposed to launch last year.

But with 2016 over, it looks like Nvidia changed its plans. Whether that means the Shield 2 has been cancelled or not is unclear, and with no word from the company to verify the device's existence, it doesn't look good.

Still, we're holding out hope that the Nvidia Shield 2 will see a release at some point this year. Stay tuned for the latest.

