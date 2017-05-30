Nokia's trio of Android phones get a belated release window

With all that’s happened in the smartphone world since, Mobile World Congress 2017 seems like an age ago. Indeed, it has been three months since Nokia (well, HMD Global) unveiled a trio of Android smartphones alongside its rebooted Nokia 3310.

While the 3310 can now be snapped up for £50, we’ve remained none-the-wiser on when then Nokia 3, 5 and 6 Android handsets will arrive (although the latter is already available in China).

Now the company has shed a little more light on the situation, promising a release before the end of this quarter. In English, that means before June is over with.

Since the first entry-level and mid-range devices were announced at MWC 2017, attention has turned to the potential for higher-end and flagship Android phones to join them.

Earlier this month, a leaked promotional video suggested the firm’s best Android phones of 2017 are still to come.

The since-deleted video showed the rumored Nokia 9 phone, complete with a dual-lens rear camera and perhaps the Nokia 8, which was heavily tipped and perhaps even spied during CES 2017?

The video itself was created by a “a longtime Nokia brand photographer who now works with HMD” according to evleaks, so there’s little doubting its authenticity.

We’ve been excitedly awaiting the next developments in HMD’s Nokia reboot, so a pair of higher-end devices that could tackle the big guns would be most welcome.

Are you welcoming of a Nokia Android phone? Or is the move to Google’s OS coming about 8 years too late? Drop us a line in the comments section below.