Will the Nintendo Switch kill the 3DS? Nintendo says no

Nintendo has reiterated the arrival of the Switch does not mean doom for its handheld 3DS console.

In an interview with Wired, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime said the hybrid console will sit ‘side-by-side’ with its legacy handheld.

Citing previous experience of managing two systems in previous cycles and touting forthcoming big releases, Fils-Aime sought to reassure 3DS gamers who may be concerned for the future of the platform.

He said: "In our view, the Nintendo 3DS and the Nintendo Switch are going to live side-by-side. They’re going to coexist just fine. We’ve done this before, managing two different systems."

Fils-Aime added the "3DS has a long life in front of it,” claiming the console will continue to appeal to a different section of the market than Switch buyers.

“We’ve already announced games that will be launching in the first couple quarters of this year. There are a number of big games coming,” he said (via Ars).

The NoA president said the sense the Switch is a portable console isn’t necessarily accurate. Rather, he said, it’s a home console that has the advantage of being portable.

“I think there’s a sense that Nintendo Switch is a portable device. It is portable. But at its heart, it’s a home console that you can take with you on the go.”

Nintendo previously supported the DS and Game Boy Advance simultaneously before the latter was phased out in 2010.

Do you take Nintendo at its word? Will the 3DS continue to receive the attention owners demand, once the Switch is on sale? Share your thoughts below.