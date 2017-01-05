Nvidia Shield and Spot: What you need to know

Nvidia has unveiled its next generation Shield TV, alongside a fresh rival to the Amazon Echo Dot.

The new Shield and Spot were unveiled by Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang at the company’s CES keynote. Technical details on the new Shield TV were thin on the ground, but Jen-Hsun confirmed it will let owners enjoy 4K, HDR streaming.

It’ll be the first TV box that’s able to stream Netflix and Amazon Video in 4K and HDR.

The Shield will also let PC owners with powerful enough rigs stream games to their TV in 4K using a new Android application that connects to their desktop and Steam library.

Support for Google’s Home assistant service, which will bring voice command powers to the platform, will be included.

“The two most popular consumer platforms today are the smart televisions, like Apple TV and Shield, the other is smart home assistants like Google Home and Amazon Echo. We thought, why have two separate devices when you can have one? So we worked with Google to make the first smart TV with the Google Assistant. Now your TV can be controlled with natural language,” explained Jen-Hsun.

The Spot is a support device for the Shield TV that will let owners use Google Assistant anywhere in their home, much like the Amazon Echo Dot.

“We felt if you have Google Assistant you’d want it all over your home, so we made the Nvidia Spot,” said Jen-Hsun.

“This tiny device plugs directly into the wall and because the computing is done on the Shield you can have them all over the house.”

The Spot will also use special voice recognition and networking technology to intelligently detect who and where people are talking to it.

The Shield is set to retail for $199 in the US and will launch later this month. Nvidia hasn’t announced UK pricing for the Spot.

Nvidia announced a wealth of game streaming updates to its GeForce Experience software alongside the Shield and Spot.