Netflix confirms House of Cards Season 5 release date with first trailer

The House of Cards Season 5 release date has been confirmed, and those keen to follow the antics of Frank Underwood don’t have long left to wait.

Within hours of Donald Trump being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, Netflix dropped the first trailer for the next season on its political thriller.

Showing a US flag flying upside down in front of Washington’s Capitol Building, the teaser trailer reveals little about what will happen in House of Cards Season 5.

What is does show, however, is exactly when fans will be able to stream the show.

So, when’s the House of Cards Season 5 release date? Well, you might want to add May 30 to your calendar.

As always, Netflix will release the entire season in one drop, letting binge watchers get their fill on day one without having to wait for weekly episodic releases.

As well as letting users stream the show, this is the first year, House of Cards fans will be able to download the entire series on day one.

With Netflix having finally added downloads and offline viewing shortly before Christmas, it’s becoming even easier to indulge yourself in hours of your favourite show in one sitting.

Is House of Cards the best Netflix Originals series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.