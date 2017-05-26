Moto G5S Plus appears in the wild, showing off dual-camera design

The Moto G5S Plus, the rumoured successor to the G5 Plus, is almost certain to arrive packing a dual-lens rear camera.

Images leaked online on Friday, show the new camera array and a screenshot showing the phone running Android Nougat 7.1.1.

The snaps back-up the previously leaked press renders and seem to confirm it will, as rumoured, boast a full metal design.

Related: Motorola G5 review

Recent rumours have suggested the GS5 Plus will have a larger 5.5-inch FHD display. It has also been suggested a Snapdragon 660 SoC will replace the Snapdragon 625 chipset found in the G5 Plus.

It is also expected to arrive with 4GB of RAM.

Earlier this week we got our first look of the Moto GS5. The Moto G5S and G5S Plus are expected to be launched by Lenovo this summer, when it traditionally refreshes its handset line-up.

Can Moto keep its track record of solid mid-range devices in tact? Let us know in the comments section below.