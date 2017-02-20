Report: Microsoft planning to skip HoloLens v2 and go straight to v3

The follow-up to the Microsoft HoloLens may never see the light of day, as the company is said to be choosing to focus on the third generation of the augmented reality headset.

Those close to the HoloLens have reportedly claimed Microsoft is planning to ditch the second iteration of the revolutionary headset in order to bring a more advanced product to market. (via Thurrott.com)

“Mixed reality is the future of computing, and Microsoft HoloLens is the future and present of mixed reality. Our commitment requires no roadmap,” read a statement given by Microsoft.

The sources claim the next version will not get released until around 2019, which chimes with the forward-looking nature of Microsoft’s attitude to VR and AR.

It was, of course, only last month that Roger Walkden, Senior Director and Commercial Lead of HoloLens, admitted that we’re almost three years away from VR/AR becoming a part of every day life.

Price is another reason why augmented reality is light years away from becoming commonplace. Microsoft’s device is available to developers, but costs a whopping £2,719 ($3,355), putting it out of reach for most consumers.

It’s also good to remember the HoloLens is not just a VR headset, offering a very different experience to that of the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

HoloLens overlays virtual elements onto the real world by, making AR the headline feature of a device that Microsoft hopes will be the future of computing.

Is HoloLens the future of computing or just a cool new way to play Minecraft? Let us know in the comments.