Metroid Prime 4 is real, and it’s in development for Nintendo Switch

After years of rumours and speculation, Nintendo has finally confirmed the existence of Metroid Prime 4.

First announced during today’s Nintendo Spotlight Event, the upcoming title is currently in development for Nintendo Switch.

The only piece of information released for Metroid Prime 4 was a brief teaser trailer that revealed nothing but the logo itself and a planned platform.

No release date, developer or story information was revealed. Iconic heroine Samus Aran will almost certainly be returning, though.

Related: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games

Metroid Prime 3: Corruption launched for the Nintendo Wii back in 2007, marking the last time we saw a core entry in the beloved series.

At the time, Stuart Andrews had high praise for Nintendo’s sci-fi shooter:

“Don't let a bumpy start spoil another great entry in the Metroid canon. The first-person gameplay and the Wii controls are a marriage made in heaven, and the game gets better and more immersive the longer it goes on.”

Related: Xenoblade Chronicles 2 latest news

Are you a Metroid Prime fan? Let us know in the comments below.