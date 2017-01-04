Logitech G533 wireless gaming headset debuts with 7.1 surround sound

Logitech has unveiled a new wireless gaming headset that comes packing DTS 7.1 surround sound, as well as a new gaming mouse.

Logitech G533 gaming headset

The Logitech G533 was announced today at CES 2017, and lands as the spiritual successor to the company’s now ailing G930 headset. To outdo the old model, Logitech has built custom Pro-G drivers that use a hybrid mesh material to mimosa distortion and offer clear sound.

“We’ve designed a really cool material that’s a hybrid mesh,” a Logitech spokesperson tells TrustedReviews. "So you can imagine a piece of paper, if you shake a piece of paper it makes noise, but if you shake a piece of cloth it doesn’t make noise.”

The Logitech G533 headphones also come with DTS Headphone:X 7.1 surround sound technology that replicates a traditional 7.1 speaker setup. This means that, assuming your game supports it, you should be able to hear positional audio effects – like someone sneaking up behind you – with much greater accuracy. You can also adjust volume levels for each of the seven audio channels, so you could ramp up volume from the rear to maximise your chances of catching a stalking foe.

The good news is that the headphones are also completely wireless, with Logitech claiming a respectable range of 15 metres. Logitech tells us that lag is super low too, with a latency of between 3 to 6ms.

It’s a fairly lightweight bit of kit at 350 grams, and Logitech says it’s done plenty of work on the material front to help draw heat away from your head. There’s also an integrated foldable mic with a new pop filter that should reduce hisses and pops.

The Logitech G533 is being peddled with a battery life of 15 hours, but Logitech tells TrustedReviews: “It’s actually more like 16-18 hours – we just wanted to be conservative,” adding that total charge time is “about 3 to 3.5 hours”.

So when can you get it? Logitech will start selling the new headset later this month in the UK, although there’s no specific date just yet. And you’ll be able to pick it up for £139.99.

Logitech G203 Prodigy gaming mouse

Logitech also announced the new Logitech G203 Prodigy gaming mouse, which is part of the company’s new Prodigy series that was launched last September.

The mouse has a fairly high-end polling rate of 1,000Hz – that means it will report its position to the computer 1,000 times every second – and has a sensor with a maximum DPI of 6,000. That’s the measure of a mouse’s sensitivity, and dictates how far the cursor moves relative to the mouse’s motion. Fortunately, a DPI of 6,000 should be plenty for most gamers, or users with 4K displays where the cursor has to travel farther.

Logitech has used a relatively simple design for the Logitech G203, borrowing much of the construction from the older Logitech G100S gaming mouse. It’s a familiar design, but it should be comfortable for most users.

There are six reconfigurable buttons overall, as well as built-in lighting that can be cycled through any one of 16.8 million different colours. You can also save five different sensitivity settings, which can be changed using on-the-fly DP shifting – these are saved to the mouse’s onboard memory.

The Logitech G203 Prodigy gaming mouse goes on sale later this month, and retails for $49.99 or 44.99 euros.

Related: Best Laptops 2016

Watch: CES 2017 – What to expect

What do you think of Logitech's new wares? Let us know in the comments