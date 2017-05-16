LG going all-in on OLED? V30 and G7 tipped for display boost

The LG V30 could be the company’s first phone with an OLED screen, when it launches later this year.

A report from Korean site The Investor says the successor to 2016’s V20 will arrive packing the advanced display tech.

The source said it’ll be LG’s “largest-screen premium phone.”

However, perhaps more interestingly, the report claims next year’s flagship LG G7 will also adopt OLED technology.

LG’s V-series has a history of firsts. In 2016, the 5.7-inch QHD phone was the first to arrive packing Android 7.0 out of the box.

It was also the world’s first smartphone to feature a wide-angled lens on the front of the phone. This enabled selfie (or ussie) fans to capture up to 3-times more of a scene than a standard phone.

Perhaps this year's V30, if that's what it's called, will act as the testing ground for LG’s OLED progress before they're rolled into the flagship G7?

It has also been reported LG has been tapped up by Apple to create OLED displays for future iPhone models, so the Korean company's reported moves has significance for iOS users too.

Can OLED displays help LG gain ground on its rival Samsung? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.