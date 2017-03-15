LG OLED 4K TVs 2017: What each one will set you back

LG has spilled the beans on the pricing of its 2017 4K OLED TV range and here’s all you need to know.

The range kicks off with the £2,999/$3,659 B7 and tops out with a set that costs more than a lot of people earn in a year: the £24,999/$30,499 77-inch W7 ‘wallpaper’ TV.

All of the TVs in the range share the same 4K Ultra HD (UHD) picture quality, and in the High Dynamic Range (HDR) stakes, all the sets support HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG and Advanced HDR by Technicolor.

Here’s a look at the sets in some more detail.

Signature W7 ‘Wallpaper’

At 2.8mm thin, this sets a new standard for slim-line TVs.

The second coat of wallpaper your lounge has been craving tops out at 77 inches and it’s all thanks to a teeny weeny bracket.

Causing just a 4mm protrusion from your wall, the bracket fixes on using magnets and a tiny hook. If that lack of attachments makes you feel just a little bit nervous, wait until you see the price…

£25,000/$30,499 (yes, twenty five thousand pounds!) for the 77-inch model (OLED77W7V), when it goes on sale in August. Get saving!

It can only be attached using a wall mount as there's no stand provided. The sound comes from an external unit that doubles up as the power source for this slender unit.

If 25 grand is too much for you, the 65-inch model (OLED65W7V) will be a mere £8,000/$9,760 when it goes on sale at the end of the month.

Signature G7

If you can’t stump up the cash for the W7 then the Signature G7 is there to welcome you with open arms and a price that is ever so slightly cheaper.

By dropping down a level you still get a choice between a 65-inch and 77-inch screen, yet the screen itself is slightly chunkier thanks to the attached Dolby Atmos surround sound system-cum-stand.

That’s not to say this set is at all cheap. The 65-inch model (OLED65G7V) costs £6,999/$8,539 and stepping up to a 77-inch set (OLED77G7V) will set you back £19,999/$24,399.

E7 OLED

Things cool down quite a bit when we get to the E7 range. Gone is the big-hitting sound system of the Signature range, and there's a smaller stand as a result.

You lose screen size in this range too, with LG opting for a 55-inch set (OLED55E7N) at £3,499/$4,270 and a 65-inch model (OLED65E7V) at £4,999/$6,099. The smaller of the two goes on sale in mid-April before the larger one makes its debut in early May.

Considering its predecessor, the 65-inch LG OLED65E6, picked up a TrustedReviews recommended stamp after a 4.5/5 review, you can be sure this will be an impressive set.

B7 and C7 OLED

The entry-level LG B7 range goes on sale in the second week of April and comes in two flavours: the 55-inch model priced at £2,999/$3,659 and a 65-inch beast coming in at £4,499/$5,489.

When you go up a step in the range though, it’s a little confusing to say the least.

The C7 twins come in at the same size and price as the B7 – the difference coming in the stand and bezel department.

If a premium ‘Alpine’ stand and two-tone bezel floats your boat, you can opt for the C7. Like the sound of a ‘Crescent’ stand and bezel design? Go for the B7. Otherwise just put both names in the hat and pick one out.

So that’s the LG 4K OLED range in full. Keep an eye out for reviews of these models in the coming months.

