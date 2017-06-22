LG made a 77-inch flexible OLED 4K display so where's our wraparound smartphone?

LG Display has revealed the largest, flexible OLED screen ever created.

The 77-inch screen offers 4K resolution, is 40% transparent and can be rolled like a yoga mat, thanks to the ability for it to be curved into an 80mm radius.

The giant screen, which took 59 months to complete, was developed in partnership with South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy (via Korea Herald).

So what are the uses for it? The government reckons these displays could be used in architecture, the auto industry and in healthcare facilities. It could also double up as a virtual mirror in clothes shops, an augmented reality aquarium, or be used as digital signage or in a smart desk.

The company is no stranger to flexible OLED panels, having outed an 18-inch model in 2014 and a 55-inch flexible display in 2016.

There’s no word on whether LG will seek to make this tech available to the public, but the South Korean government reckons the development will only push flexible displays closer to public consumption.

“The display development can expand the use of OLED panels -- currently used for smartphones and televisions only -- into more diverse areas including architecture, automobiles and health care,” said Lee In-ho, vice minister of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

LG isn't the only company exploring the future of flexible displays. Samsung and Lenovo are both prototyping products in the hope of one day freeing consumers from the static form factors.

Indeed, prototype phones with flexible displays have been around for a number of years now. So isn’t it about time LG sorts itself out and delivers a commercially available phone we can wrap around our wrists??

Is it time for a smartphone form factor overhaul? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.