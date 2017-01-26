LG G6 picks water resistance over removable battery and hopes you will too

The LG G6 will eschew the traditional removable battery pack in order to shore up the phone’s defenses against the elements, a report on Thursday claimed.

CNET sources say the company will offer a waterproofed G6 for the first time in the series.

Water resistance will be an additional string to the series’ bow. However, it might be a blow for fans of the G-series who’ve opted for the phone specifically to enjoy the battery options.

Last year, of course, the G5 offered a removable bottom piece which enabled it to add Friends models.

That design was a failure, so LG is regressing to the mean with a design akin to the Samsung Galaxys and iPhones of the world.

The phone will have the Google Assistant with Android 7.0, according to the report, but speculation Amazon’s Alexa will be on board is wide of the mark, the source said.

Related: MWC 2017 preview

Today’s report also backs up recent reports suggesting the G6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, rather than the newest Snapdragon 835.

The reason offered by CNET’s source is that the firm didn’t want to hold up the launch of the device.

LG is scheduled to officially reveal the G6 at Mobile World Congress in a month’s time.

Earlier this week the first purported render of the phone emerged, showing a sleek, streamlined device with particularly thin bezels.

MWC 2017 - What can we expect?

With Samsung out of the picture, can LG steal the show at MWC 2017? Share your thoughts in the comments below.