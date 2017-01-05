LG G6 is coming very soon, but the modular dream is dead

LG’s modular experiment appears to be over. Following the poor reception afforded to the LG G5, the firm is going back to the tried and true form factor for the forthcoming G6.

In comments given to the Wall Street Journal, LG Chief Technologist Skott Ahn said the feedback offered by consumers has been noted and is “scaling back” on modular experiments in favour of a phone that offers "aesthetics and usability.”

Related: LG G6 - Everything you need to know

While this doesn’t mean the ‘Friends’ modules from the G5 are dead completely, there may still be add-ons available with the phone, but it’s clear has LG realised such a big experiment isn’t suited to its flagship phone.

Following Google’s decision to abandon its Project Ara modular ambitions, it appears the experimentation with jigsaw-like smartphones is over - at least when it comes to the major firms.

LG also confirmed to the WSJ the G6 will arrive “in the very near future,” with all signs pointing toward a launch at Mobile World Congress next month.

LG faces an uphill battle in returning the G-Series phones to prominence, but may benefit from a perceived diminishing trust in Samsung following the Note 7 debacle in 2016.

To the G5’s credit, it earned a solid 8/10 score from TrustedReviews, earning praise for a lovely screen, great wide-angle camera, and USB-C fast charging.

However, it lost points due to the expense of the camera grip and DAC modules, ‘dodgy’ build quality and unattractive software. It also fell short of the Galaxy S7 and HTC 10 in terms of power.

LG G5 review

Is LG right to go back to the mainstream or is it a shame the company isn’t persisting with the modular experiment in order to differentiate itself from the competition?