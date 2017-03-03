Trending:

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Limited Edition unboxing – is it worth it?

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Limited Edition

It’s Nintendo Switch Day! But more importantly for me, it’s also Zelda Day.

I’ve been super hyped about Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. So hyped that I put money down for the super fancy ‘Limited Edition’ as soon as pre-orders opened. I didn’t even know what the package contained, I just knew I wanted it.

Well it’s just arrived, so let’s dig in – with pictures.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Limited Edition 1The box is massive. At 33x20x17.5cm, it’s bigger than the box the Nintendo Switch console comes in. A shot on the side of the box confirms what you get with the Limited Edition: the game, the soundtrack, and a ‘Master Sword of Resurrection Figurine’. Figurine? It’s a sword, not a person, so I’m going to call it a statue.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Limited Edition 2The first thing you see is the CD. Black background with gold font – I was hoping for more interesting art work. The inside is better, though, and you get 24 tracks, which is good. A quick listen confirms it is a good recording, properly arranged. A part of me wishes there were chip tunes on here, but trust me, this thing will make your morning commute sufficiently epic.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Limited Edition 4Zelda: Breath of the Wild Limited Edition 3Underneath the soundtrack is the box you get with the standard edition of Zelda: BotW. Nothing fancy about it, it’s just a game case with the game cartridge inside. I can confirm the cartridge tastes horrible. I had to chew gum for an hour to get rid of it.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Limited Edition 5Get past the game box and you’ll find… another box. Plain white, with black lettering. There’s something I really like about seeing it in Japanese too.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Limited Edition 6Inside is a lot of polystyrene and…*da-da-da-DAAAAA*... the Master Sword. There’s no ominous glow so I opened the box with my Philips Hue lights set to yellow.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Limited Edition 7So here it is. It’s 26cm tall and weighs 642g – a good paperweight. I can’t work out exactly what the materials are. The weight and solidity of the base leads me to think it’s metal. The sword flexes a little and is slightly cool to the touch, so I figure metallic paint over plastic. The flower is definitely plastic, but it looks realistic enough.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Limited Edition 12Zelda: Breath of the Wild Limited Edition 10Zelda: Breath of the Wild Limited Edition 14They’ve done a great job with the statue. It looks really nice next to my TV. The textures look great: the sword is clearly supposed to be a bit beaten up, but the non-rusty parts have a nice shine to them. As limited edition game tat goes, this is one of the best statues I’ve got my hands on.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Limited Edition 16Here’s everything in the box.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Limited Edition 18Here’s everything in the box, with the Switch console and Lego Darth Vader for scale.

Should you buy the Limited Edition of Zelda: BotW? Well that depends. It’s not cheap, so the question is how big a Zelda fan are you? The standard edition has an RRP of £60, but it can be found for £50 quite easily. The limited edition cost me £88. So that’s an extra £38 (or £28) for a statue and a CD.

Is it worth it? If you’re a casual fan who simply quite enjoys Zelda sometimes, then it’s probably not great value. I’m also a little mad at Nintendo, because you get better special editions outside of Europe. In the US, the Master Edition gets you a lovely Zelda-themed case for the Switch console, along with other collectables such as a map and a gold coin.

For hardcore fans, however, the limited edition is a treat. I love the music, and I love the statue. But then again, I’m also an unashamed Zelda nut, with multiple T-shirts saying as much. The question is, are you the type who has a full-size Master Sword under the bed?

What do you think of the Limited Edition goodies?

