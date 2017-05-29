Laptop ban may be extended to ALL flights in and out of United States

The United States government is still considering expanding the laptop ban that would forbid passengers bringing personal computers into the cabin on all flights into and out of the country.

Despite seemingly reaching an accord with the EU earlier this month, the US is still seeking to expand its ban beyond flights originating from some nations in the Middle East and Africa.

On Sunday, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told Fox News Sunday (via Reuters) the US planned to “raise the bar” on airline security in light of the “real sophisticated threat.”

Related: Laptop ban latest

He said: “That's the thing that they are obsessed with, the terrorists, the idea of knocking down an airplane in flight, particularly if it's a US carrier, particularly if it's full of US people.

"We are still following the intelligence," he said, "and are in the process of defining this, but we're going to raise the bar generally speaking for aviation much higher than it is now."

The ban would place a huge strain on business travelers' ability to work on the go, not to mention passengers who simply don’t trust baggage handlers to look after their expensive tech (and who really does?).

Its even possible the ban won’t stop at laptops, with recent rumblings of it being extended to all electronics. No iPad or smartphones to help us pass the time? Heaven forbid!

Would you be happy with sacrificing your laptop to quell security fears? Or will you reduce travel to and from the US? Share your thoughts in the comments below.