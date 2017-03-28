It's official, Google Wifi is coming to the UK

Google had two big announcements this week. After revealing Google Home would be launching in the UK on April 6, the company did the same for its Google Wifi router system.

Google Wifi will launch at the same price as Google Home, too – £129 – and will offer a host of features that make large home Wi-Fi networks easier to manage.

The system operates on a mesh network and works in the same way as hotel Wi-Fi – though on a smaller scale – whereby you don't lose connectivity whether you're in the lobby or in your room.

It comes with something Google calls "Network Assist," which means the network will intelligently adapt which Wi-Fi channels are operating at best performance to make sure users are connected to the router that’s providing the best signal.

In essence, Google Home, much like other mesh systems such as Eero, will give your home better Wi-fi coverage.

It also comes with the Google Wifi companion app, which lets you see what’s connected, run a speedtest, quickly troubleshoot, set up a guest network, and more.

Now, the UK will be able to make use of the system for £129, come April 6. That's for a single pack, and the double pack will go on sale for £229.

The company recommends starting with one router, and adding more if you still have dead zones in your house.

Those looking to pick up the system will be able to do so through the Google Store, but it will also be available from Dixons, Argos, Maplin and John Lewis, with Amazon said to be getting it “soon.”

Let us know if you'll be buying Google Wifi in the comments.