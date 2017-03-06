It looks like we might be waiting a little longer for the Samsung Galaxy S8

The release of Samsung’s Galaxy S8 smartphone has been pushed back a week, according to reports on Monday.

The long-awaited release will now come on April 28, Venture Beat reports, while offering no explanation for the ‘revised target.’

Samsung is planning to unveil the S8 and larger S8+ devices at a recently-announced Unpacked event on March 29.

That means Galaxy fans will need to wait an entire month before they can get their hands on the 2017 flagships. It would also be a long delay compared to the release of the Galaxy S7 on March 11 2016.

If the report proves accurate, it would perhaps represent an extra layer of prudence from Samsung following the damaging Galaxy Note 7 issues.

The wait gives the likes of LG, Moto, Huawei and the rest of the chasing pack to gain ground and market share from the Android leader.

The LG G6 - in particular - may benefit from the delayed release. Samsung's Korean rival confirmed on Monday it has already accepted 40,000 pre-orders in its homeland.

However, such is the importance of the Galaxy S8 release, it's understandable Samsung would take the extra time to ensure everything is perfect before sending the Galaxy S8 out into the wild.

Do Samsung's smartphone releases still hold as much intrigue for you? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.