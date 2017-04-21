Is this our first look at the Moto Z2 Play? Bring on the Moto Mods

The 2016 Moto Z and Moto Z Play promised a new direction for the Lenovo-owed smartphone titan, thanks largely to the array of the Moto Mods modular add-ons.

While Moto Mods haven’t set the smartphone world alight amid waning enthusiasm for modular phones, new ones keep on coming.

So it makes sense Motorola would continue the lineage with a 2017 edition.

Rather than double down on the underwhelming Moto Z, it seems Moto is following up with a sequel to the better-received midranger, the Moto Z Play.

On Friday, TechnoBuffalo posted the first purported Moto Z2 Play render, complete with the date June 8 pictured on the display. While that could signal a launch event date, it’s more likely to be a coincidence.

A look at the rear of the device shows the contacts needed to attach aforementioned Moto Mods like the JBL speaker, Hasselblad camera, Insta-share projector and Incipio offGRID power pack.

We’re sure any Moto Z2 Play debut will also feature an array of Moto Mods from the company, its partners and the third-party developers it is hoping to entice.

The original Moto Z Play, which packed the Snapdragon 635 processor, earned an 8/10 score from TrustedReviews, largely for its epic battery life, good screen and decent build.

We marked it down for the mediocre camera quality and autofocus, chunky design and average performance. We'd back the firm to do better in 2017.

Can anyone match Moto for innovation and value for money in the smartphone world right now? Share your feelings in the comments section below.