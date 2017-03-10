iPhones in the UK just got smarter – and it's got nothing to do with Apple

It's been three months since Microsoft announced it would bring Cortana to UK versions of Android and iOS, and while Android users have been using the digital assistant for some time now, those on iOS have been without the feature.

But that's all changed with the new 2.0 update, as Microsoft has finally made the assistant available on iOS in the UK.

As part of the 2.0 update, Cortana has also been given a new look on Apple devices, with a new interface that is much closer to the version that launched on Android last year.

Microsoft says the new update will "make Cortana a better assistant for you," with the release notes promising redesigned calling, texting and reminders.

The new update also brings with it more immersive full-page answers, and faster page transitions with improved app responsiveness.

The Cortana app is a voice-based digital assistant that is also capable of passing crucial notifications between the Windows 10 OS and smartphones.

As part of this functionallity, missed call notifications will be shown on Windows 10, while reminders are synced across devices.

Unfortunately, those using the Cortana app on Android have an advantage over those making use of Cortana's services on iOS.

That's down to the fact Android adherents can use hands-free 'Hey Cortana' commands from within the app – something Apple restricts in iOS.

You can download Cortana for iOS now by heading over to the App Store.

Let us know if you're excited to see Cortana come to iOS in the UK in the comments.