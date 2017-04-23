iPhone 8 dummy model photos leak, no rear Touch ID sensor in sight

We've seen a fair few iPhone 8 renders and photos, but most of the those photos have shown us early schematics or design sketches.

Today, we've got a few images that appear to show Apple's upcoming handset in the form of a dummy model complete with glass and stainless steel design.

The shots come from Benjamin Geskin on Twitter (via), who claims the handset in the photos is a CNC dummy model with 2.5D glass on the rear.

The phone in the photos appears to come with an edge-to-edge display and no physical home button, which is in line with all the reports and rumours we've been hearing in recent months.

At the top of the phone, an earpiece can be made out, but there's no evidence of a front-facing camera or any other cutouts for front-mounted sensors and alike.

On the sides, there appears to be separate volume buttons and a mute switch, while the right side sports a slightly larger power button than on existing iPhone models, along with a SIM tray.

Around the back, the phone in the images sports a dual camera setup where the two lenses are stacked vertically rather than horizontally.

Ever since a report from iDrop last month teased the vertical dual-lens setup, we've been seeing this rumour crop up a lot, suggesting Apple has indeed been testing such a design – though the company has been said to be testing out several prototypes.

Bloomberg reported that Apple has numerous deisgns being tested, and that the final design is yet to be decided, which means these latest images, even if legitimate, could be based on a yet to be confirmed design.

Interestingly, whereas recent leaks have suggested the Touch ID sensor, which has thus far been housed within the home button on existing iPhone models, could be relocated to the rear of the iPhone 8, these photos don't appear to show any such feature.

At this point Apple hasn't confirmed anything about its upcoming phone so take the latest shots with the usual pinch of salt.

Let us know what you think of the phone in the photos in the comments.