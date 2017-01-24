iOS 10.3: What's new?

Apple has introduced the first developer beta for iOS 10.3. The new version, which can be downloaded today, introduces a Find My AirPods feature within the Find My iPhone app.

AirPods owners will be able to locate them by using the iCloud-based feature to call upon the wireless buds to play a sound.

However, there’s a catch. Given AirPods are not Wi-Fi and GPS enabled, they’ll only be discoverable if they’re within Bluetooth range (around 5 meters).

That sound should be enough to hear one of both AirPods within a room, if one has slid between the sofa cushions, for example.

If they’re lost outside the confines of the home then it’ll be a case of retracing steps, in the hope the Bluetooth connection can be resumed.

Earlier this month Apple pulled an iOS app which helped early adopters find their lost AirPods by guiding users towards them in virtual game of colder, warmer.

Elsewhere within the iOS 10.3 beta 1, there’s now Siri support for cricket scores from the ICC and the Indian Premier League.

Apple is adding a 3D Touch shortcut for the weather app that will facilitate users with hourly forecast, while there are also minor Maps and CarPlay refinements.

iPhone and iPad users will also benefit from a Podcasts widget a la the Music app, while Safari brings a Reduce Motion setting in Safari web apps.

There’s also a new security section within the Apple ID settings section.

Finally, the update will enable developers the ability to reply to reviews.

The update is only available for registered Apple developers right now. However, going by recent patterns, those signed up for the public beta program will likely receive it next week.

As for a consumer launch, well, this is only the first beta so it'll probably be a month or so before the full rollout.

Future betas will probably add more features too, so bookmark this page for the latest. For example, there's currently no sign of the rumoured Theater Mode in the first release.

