Intel Kaby Lake has officially launched. Today at CES 2017 the firm finally spilled its long-awaited beans all over the new specification chips, motherboards and devices that’ll support Kaby Lake. We’ve rounded up everything we know and have served it up in one, comprehensive article.

Kaby Lake, otherwise known as "7th-gen Core" is Intel's latest lineup of processors. Several laptops launched at the end of 2016 with Kaby Lake chips on board, but today is the first time we've seen the full range of desktop and laptop chips all in one place.

Intel Kaby Lake: What’s new?

Kaby Lake is a minor upgrade because Intel has ditched its ‘Tick-Tock’ approach to processor design, meaning there are no major structural changes to the chip or what it’s capable of.

Previously, each generation of Intel processors would see a reduction in process size (smaller, lower power consumption) and then an improvement in architecture (more powerful). This was called Tick-Tock.

Instead of Tick-Tock, Intel has now stretched out the lifespan of a given process size, in this case 14nm (nanometers), to three phases. Its new approach first sees a reduction in process size, then an upgrade to architecture with a final ‘optimisation’ phase added in to make the most of what’s been done so far.

Process, Architecture, Optimisation. Drum that into your head.

This is bad for fans of big-number upgrades, but obviously great for Intel, which is able to make the most of what has become an increasingly complex process of designing chips.

It also means it’s able to offer up fairly small semi-annual upgrades with brand-new model names, which laptop and desktop manufacturers can use to show off and shift more units.

In the case of this generation of 14nm hardware, 5th-Gen ‘Broadwell’ was the process redesign, Skylake was the architecture redesign (meaning an entirely new socket), with Kaby Lake the last hurrah for 14nm before Intel moves onto ‘Cannonlake’, which will be a 10nm design.

For 7th Generation Core, Intel is describing its 14nm process as 14nm+. With the move to Broadwell, Intel started to manufacture taller and thinner transistor fins. This essentially allows for increased drive current and performance. A continuation of this technology is what’s letting Intel drive more performance for Kaby Lake with the same power consumption as 6th Generation Core. Better efficiency in the chip also means that the processors can Turbo Boost to higher speeds for longer.

Perhaps the biggest change to the processor is the addition of a new media engine, which can decode Ultra HD video on-chip. While previous Core chips may have been powerful enough to do so in software, the effect on battery life was noticeable.

By shifting decoding into hardware, Intel can improve battery life and reduce heat, and is quoting three times the battery life when decoding 4K video. That figure will depend on the particular laptop, but it’s certainly an impressive feature. Intel’s media engine will decode VP9 and HEVC 10-bit codecs, which covers the most popular Ultra HD formats, especially for streaming.

Aside from increased efficiency and higher clock speeds, Intel's so-called Speed Shift technology will see processors able to change clock speed faster than previous generations. This means in short-burst tasks such as opening apps, Kaby Lake chips will be snappier.

There's also an updated set of chipsets, with desktop motherboards getting a minor specs bump in line with Kaby Lake chips' new capabilities. In short, there'll be more PCI-E lanes than before, which means you'll be able to connect more high-end peripherals without running into speed bottlenecks. There are 24 in the new Z270 chipset versus the old Z170 chipset.

You also now get Intel Optane support, which is a new technology Intel previously talked about in relation to ultra-high-performance storage for servers. Here, Intel has incorporated Optane support into motherboards, which will allow users to install a low-cost, low-capacity Optane module onto their system. These modules will likely be low-capacity storage devices that are faster than an SSD but slower than system memory (RAM), giving you a performance boost in a similar way to how hybrid hard disks work today.

There's also been a big improvement in terms of graphics that could prove to be a big deal for gamers on a very tight budget. While Intel HD graphics doesn't appear to have a huge improvement, new Intel Iris Plus 640 and 650 graphics should see gaming performance improve significantly. Specifically, Intel claims that processors equipped with Intel Iris Plus 650 will show 65% better graphics performance than regular HD Graphics 630. That's a big deal and actually brings some lighter 3D games, such as Overwatch, playable in Full HD. We'll have to test this ourselves to see if there are any caveats.

The first set of Kaby Lake laptop chips actually launched in late 2016, with various low-power chips making their debuts on laptops including the Dell XPS 13, Razer Blade Stealth and Acer Spin 7.

Intel also snuck out an interesting new desktop processor in the form of the Intel Core i3-7350K. This is a followup to the firm's Pentium Anniversary Edition G3258, and brings overclocking to a Core i3 chip for the first time. It gets a clock speed of 4.2GHz and has a dual-core architecture with Hyper-Threading, meaning a lack of cores shouldn't be a big bottleneck in most games.

This chip should be much more competitive than the Pentium when it launched, although the price will be higher as well

As of today, this is the full range of Intel Kaby Lake chips for consumers. We’ve not included Intel Xeon chips for servers.

Complete list of every 7th-gen Intel Core i “Kaby Lake” processor

Laptops

Extreme low-power chips, “Y-Series”, formerly Core M

You’ll find these in high-end, ultra-thin laptops. For more, read our Core M explainer.

Chip Cores/Threads Base/maximum clock speed (GHz) Graphics TDP i7-7Y75 2/4 1.3 / 3.6 HD 615 4.5W i5-7Y57 2/4 1.2 / 3.3 HD 615 4.5W i5-7Y54 2/4 1.2 / 3.2 HD 615 4.5W m3-7Y30 2/4 1 / 2.6 HD 615 4.5W

Ultra low-power “U-series”

U-series chips are the most common Intel processors around. You’ll find them in everything from a budget 15.6-inch machine all the way up to the high-end MacBook Pro 13-inch (if Apple decides to update its 2016 MacBooks with Kaby Lake).

Pay special attention to the last two numbers. Those ending in “00U” get basic Intel HD Graphics, while those ending in “60U” get Intel Iris Plus 640, which is better for gaming, 3D and video effects work. You’ll find these on base model MacBook Pros.

Those ending in “67U” and “87U” get Intel Iris Plus 650 and also have a higher TDP, which lets them run faster for longer. As above, are the chips you’ll find on high-end laptops including the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

For more, read our Core i3, i5 and i7 comparison article.

Core i7

Chip Cores/Threads Base/maximum clock speed (GHz) Graphics TDP i7-7600U 2/4 2.8 / 3.9 HD 620 15W i7-7500U 2/4 2.7 / 3.5 HD 620 15W i7-7660U 2/4 2.5 / 4 Iris Plus 640 15W i7-7560U 2/4 2.4 / 3.8 Iris Plus 640 15W i7-7567U 2/4 3.5 / 4 Iris Plus 650 28W

Core i5

Chip Cores/Threads Base/maximum clock speed (GHz) Graphics TDP i5-7300U 2/4 2.6 / 3.5 HD 620 15W i5-7200U 2/4 2.5 / 3.1 HD 620 15W i5-7360U 2/4 2.3 / 3.6 Iris Plus 640 15W i5-7260U 2/4 2.2 / 3.4 Iris Plus 640 15W i5-7287U 2/4 3.3 / 3.7 Iris Plus 650 28W i5-7267U 2/4 3.1 / 3.5 Iris Plus 650 28W

Core i3

Chip Cores/Threads Base/maximum clock speed (GHz) Graphics TDP i3-7100U 2/4 2.4 (locked) HD 620 15W i3-7167U 2/4 2.8 (locked) Iris Plus 650 28W

High-performance “H-series”

You’ll find these on high-end multimedia laptops such as the Dell XPS 15 and MacBook Pro 15-inch (if the two firms announce Kaby Lake refreshes).

Those with “Q” on the end are quad-core chips. “K” represents an overclockable quad-core chip.

Chip Cores/Threads Base/maximum clock speed (GHz) Graphics TDP i7-7920HQ 4/8 3.1 / 4.1 HD 630 45W i7-7820HQ 4/8 2.9 / 3.9 HD 630 45W i7-7820HK 4/8 2.8 / 3.8 (overclockable) HD 630 45W i7-7700HQ 4/8 2.8 / 3.8 HD 630 45W i5-7440HQ 4/4 2.8 / 3.8 HD 630 45W i5-7300HQ 4/4 2.5 / 3.5 HD 630 45W i3-7100H 2/4 3.0 (locked) HD 630 45W

Desktop chips, “S-series”

Overclockable 91W chips

These are processors for PC building enthusiasts and are the fastest consumer processors you can buy.

Chip Cores/Threads Base/maximum clock speed (GHz) Graphics TDP Core i7-7700K 4/8 4.2 / 4.5 (overclockable) HD 630 91W Core i5-7600K 4/4 3.8 / 4.2 (overclockable) HD 630 91W

65W, 60W and 51W chips

These are more standard parts found in pre-built gaming PCs, and are often cheaper than their 91W siblings. They’re still powerful, but don’t come with the overclocking ability of the 91W range.

Chip Cores/Threads Base/maximum clock speed (GHz) Graphics TDP i7-7700 4/8 3.6 / 4.2 HD 630 65W i5-7600 4/4 3.5 / 4.1 HD 630 65W i5-7500 4/4 3.4 / 3.8 HD 630 65W i5-7400 4/4 3 / 3.5 HD 630 65W i3-7350K 2/4 4.2 (overclockable) HD 630 60W i3-7320 2/4 4.1 (locked) HD 630 51W i3-7300 2/4 4 (locked) HD 630 51W i3-7100 2/4 3.9 (locked) HD 630 51W

35W chips, (“T-suffix”)

These are usually found in all-in-one PCs and compact systems and are downclocked versions of the higher-wattage range.