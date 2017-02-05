Huawei P10 tipped as powerhouse smartphone that won’t cost the earth

With a potential Huawei P10 launch right around the corner, new leaks are dropping on weekly basis.

The latest from the grapevine is a leaked document posted online by Phone Arena, which details specs and pricing for several different Huawei P10 models. But before we dive in, it’s important to remember that we can’t verify this information, and neither could Phone Arena. So while it’s interesting to examine the leaked document’s contents, take the information with due caution – the branding looks accurate, but it could easily be a hoax.

So what does the document appear to reveal? Well, it suggests that we’ll see three different models of the Huawei P10, plus two different models of the Huawei P10 Plus. These phones will all ship with varying storage and memory configurations, and cost different amounts of money.

Here’s a quick list of the alleged phones, plus pricing. Bear in mind that pricing is converted from Chinese currency, and may not reflect actual UK/US launch pricing:

Huawei P10 (4GB RAM, 32GB ROM) – £407 | $508

Huawei P10 (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM) – £477 | $595

Huawei P10 (6GB RAM, 128GB ROM) – $546 | $682

Huawei P10 Plus (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM) – £581 | $726

Huawei P10 Plus (6GB RAM, 128GB ROM) – £663 | $828

All-in-all, the phones are otherwise expected to be very similar. Both handsets are rumoured to carry a 5.5-inch QHD screen, Huawei’s custom-built Kirin 965 chipset, and a 12-megapixel camera. The key difference, it’s said, is that the Plus model will have a curved screen while the Huawei P10 proper will use a traditional flat display – it’s the same model Samsung used for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

The good news is that we may find the truth out very soon; it’s rumoured that Huawei will announce the Huawei P10 at MWC 2017 – Barcelona’s annual technology tradeshow – later this month. However, we don’t know anything about the phone for certain, so have your pinch of salt at the ready.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S8

Watch: MWC 2017 – What to expect

What would you like to see from the Huawei P10? Let us know in the comments.