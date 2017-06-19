HTC U 11 has a fetching new hue that’s perfect for the summer heatwave

UPDATE: A HTC spokesperson confirmed to TrustedReviews, the Solar Red HTC U 11 will be shipping to UK customers "in the coming weeks." No release date was offered, but we'll keep you posted.

The squeezable HTC U 11 is splitting opinion among smartphone fans and the phone’s curved glass/metal body is no different.

Now the firm is giving the shiny, reflective ‘liquid glass’ device a new paint job with the launch of a Solar Red HTC U 11.

Joining the silver, black and blue options, the Solar Red handset apparently shifts shades between red and orange depending on how the light catches it.

It is going on sale in the US from midnight tonight, but, as is often the case in these instances, it seems the UK might have to wait its turn.

We’ve reached out to HTC for confirmation of rollouts in other territories and will bring you an update as and when it is available.

The new colour has been teased on Twitter for a number of days and we have to say it looks remarkably pretty.

In our brand new HTC U 11 review, we gave the device a favorable 8/10 score.

We praised the phone for its fast performance, above average camera, lack of bloatware and hi-res audio support. It lost points for its ugly design and the absence of a 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the design, our reviewer Alastair Stevenson wrote: "Personally, I wish that HTC had stuck with metal, but from a distance I’ll concede that the design looks great. This is largely because HTC has managed to pull a canny trick, where the colour of the glass changes depending on teh angle from which you view it. For example, the silver version I tested switches between hues of silver and blue, while the black takes on a greenish tint at certain angles."

What do you think of the HTC U 11 design? A little too reflective? Or different enough to be attractive? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.