Here's how to play Ubisoft's Steep for free this weekend

Ubisoft has announced a free weekend of its snowboard and squirrel suit sim Steep for players on Xbox One, PS4 and PC this weekend.

Beginning March 10, players will be able to enjoy three days skiing down the French Alps. Here's a list of the dates and times the free demo will be available across all platforms:

· Xbox One: 10th March at 8:01am GMT to 13th March at 7:59am GMT

· PS4: 10th March at 6pm GMT to 13th March at 6pm GMT

· Uplay PC: 10th March at 6pm GMT to 13th March at 6pm GMT

Also, players who jump on the demo and then choose to buy the game before March 21 on Xbox One and March 15 on PS4, will receive a whopping 50% discount on the standard edition, and up to 44% discount on the Gold Edition. On Uplay, there will be a 40% discount across both versions.

To get access to the free weekend, head to steepgame.com/freeweekend and choose your platform.

We were fans of Steep here at TrustedReviews, but noted in our review that it doesn't quite do enough to keep players hooked for the duration of its content.

Will you be heading to the slopes this weekend? Let us know in the comments.