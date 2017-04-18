Galaxy S8 battery passes extreme safety test without bursting into flames

The Samsung Galaxy S8 will finally start hitting early adopters’ doorsteps this week, and those still fearing a repercussion of last year’s Galaxy Note 7 fiasco need not worry.

Despite the Note 7’s battery woes still casting a sizeable shadow of doubt over the S8, Samsung’s latest phone has seemingly overcome such concerns.

To hammer home the point, the S8’s battery has survived being sawn in half. Literally.

OK, so the phone’s power supply won’t still keep the phone chugging after been dismembered - it’s not magic - but neither has the high-intensity impact caused the phone to combust.

The extreme test was the handiwork of popular YouTube channel, What's Inside.

As you can see for yourself in the video above, being attacked with a power saw caused the S8’s battery to swell and leak, but despite emitting a bit of smoke, the troubling flames of last year’s device are nowhere to be seen.

Having been formally unveiled late last month, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is now available for pre-order.

Although not set to hit retailers’ shelves until April 28, those who pre-order the phone before April 19 will get the phone as early as the 20th.

The Galaxy S8 has ditched its predecessor’s physical home button, instead moving to a stunning 5.8-inch near edge-to-edge Infinity Display. This is backed up by a 12-megapixel camera, an octa-core processor and Google’s latest Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

Are the Note 7 battery woes stopping you buying a Galaxy S8? Let us know below.