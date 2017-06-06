A new trailer for Fifa 18 has revealed that Fifa for Nintendo Switch will not run on the Frostbite engine that will power the Xbox One, PS4 and PC versions of the game. The Switch version will also lack the single player mode entitled: The Journey: Hunter Returns.

At the end of the new trailer there is subtext at the bottom that reveals the Switch version will not sit in line with the current generation of consoles and will surely be more similar to the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of the games – yes, Fifa 18 is coming to those consoles too.

EA has also announced that Cristiano Ronaldo will be the cover-star for Fifa 18. Check out the trailer below:

There were already rumours that the Nintendo Switch version of Fifa 18 would be slightly different than what will be found on other current generation consoles when a leaked listing displayed the Switch version as a completely separate game.

This trailer seems to indicate that Switch players will get a dumbed down version similar to what PlayStation Vita players experienced when the sports game released on that handheld.

The single player Journey mode was well received in last years iteration of Fifa with the story focusing on a footballer named Alex Hunter. This mode will also be lacking in the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 versions of the game.

Will you be picking up Fifa 18 on Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments.