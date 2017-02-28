Dyson is building a new UK campus – and it's massive

Dyson has today announced plans for a huge expansion in the UK

The company already employs 3,500 people in the UK, but claims its new Hullavington Campus will create more high-skilled jobs and boost UK exports.

The announcement comes just two weeks after Dyson opened a new technology centre in Singapore, where Dyson engineering teams are developing smart home technology. The move was initially condemned as another example of post-Brexit outsourcing, but it appears Dyson isn’t going anywhere.

The Hullavington Campus will be built on 517 acres of former Ministry of Defence land near Dyson’s existing global headquarters in Malmesbury. This move will increase Dyson’s UK footprint tenfold.

Founder James Dyson said, “We are fast outgrowing our Malmesbury Campus. The Hullavington Campus is an investment for our future, creating a global hub for our research and development endeavours. It will enable us to continue creating world-class products and jobs right here in the Cotswolds”.

Site preparations for phase one of the Hullavington Campus will begin next week, with plans to restore a number of World War 2 hangars in May. Dyson hopes to have employees in the new site by the end of the year.

While it’s an expansion of massive proportions, it’s no great surprise coming from a company that currently invests £2.5 billion in future technologies and spends £7 million per week in research and development.

Dyson isn’t just growing behind the scenes, either. Just last year, it opened its first UK electronics store on London’s Oxford Street.

Relieved to hear of big British company still investing in the UK? Let us know in the comments below.