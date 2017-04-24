DJI Goggles could be the most essential drone accessory yet

Are you an owner or prospective buyer of a DJI Phantom 4, Mavic Pro or Inspire series drone? Then you’re probably going to want to pick up a pair of the DJI Goggles.

After they teased alongside the Mavic Pro launch last year, the Chinese firm has now revealed all of the juicy details behind the headset that enables drone operators to experience the flight from a first-person perspective.

Without doubt the headline feature is the ability to operate both the drone and the camera gimble through simple head movements, promising even greater control over the recorded visuals.

While they won’t be able to control speed, users will be able to turn left and right using only the headset.

There’s also a mode that makes enables a third-party to control the gimble using the headset, while the drone is controlled through conventional means.

Wearers will be able to view the live footage at either 720p/60fps or 1080p/30fps with the lenses capable of 1920 x 1080 resolution per eye.

DJI says it's the equivalent of standing 3 metres away from a 216-inch display.

The Googles have a touchpad for browsing through the menus, while there’s also a headphone jack and a microSD card slot. The final part is significant as it means owners aren’t limited to using it with the drone.

The DJI Goggles, which promise six hours of battery life per charge, will cost $449 (around £350) and are available to pre-order today ahead of a late May release date.

Is this the accessory to complete your UAV set-up? Share your thoughts in the comments below.