Denon expands its Design Series of actually attractive hi-fi components

Denon is making more of its very pretty hi-fi kit, the Design Series, launching a range of new products.

First up is the DCD-100, a CD player with a 32bit/192kHz DAC. It has digital and analogue outputs, and a minimalist aluminium and acrylic construction with a slot-loaded disc drive.

The Design Series components are designed to be paired with each other, and the DCD-100 is meant to partner up with the lovely DRA-100 hi-res streamer ().

Related: Best surround sound system

Next up, there are two stereo amplifiers, the PMA-30 and PMA-60. These replace the outgoing PMA-50 and are intended to be used with the DCD-50 CD player.

The PMA-30 under the DCD-50

The PMA-30 is the less powerful (and more affordable) option, with 40W per channel and support for hi-res audio up to 24/bit/192kHz.

The PMA-60, meanwhile, offers 50W per channel and hi-res audio support up to 32bit/384kHz and DSD 11.2.

In terms of pricing, the DCD-100 CD player costs £499, while the PMA-30 and PMA60 cost £339 and £499 respectively. All of them will be released in September 2017.

Let us know what you think of the new products in the comments.