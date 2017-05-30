Dell unveils three new AMD-powered Inspiron desktops

Computex 2017 is underway, and following announcements from Nvidia and Intel, Dell has unveiled a trio of new desktop offerings.

The new machines come in the form of two new all-in-ones – the Inspiron 27 7000 and the Inspiron 24 5000 – and the new Inspiron Gaming Desktop.

Inspiron All-In-Ones

Dell is betting big on AMD this time around, using the latest AMD Ryzen processors and Polaris graphics chips in the two new AIOs.

Inside the 24-inch offering, you'll find a 7th-gen quad-core A10 chip backed up by a Radeon RX560 graphics card and 4GB of video memory.

In the case of the 27-inch model, you'll be able to choose between a quad-core Ryzen 5 1400 or octa-core Ryzen 7 1700 chip.

You'll also have a choice between Radeon RX560 graphics with 4GB of video RAM or Radeon RX580 with 8GB of RAM.

In both cases, the machines can be configured to come with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB hard drives, or up to 256GB PCIe SSDs.

Both machines also sport Dell's bezel-less InfinityEdge displays to "offer a beautiful edge-to-edge viewing experience," and come with interplane switching, or ISP, tech.

Windows Hello is also supported by both devices via infrared cameras, so you'll be able to use facial recognition to unlock your new AIO.

The 24-inch Inspiron 24 5000 will be available this month for $699 (about £545), with the Inspiron 27 7000 set to go on sale for $999 (about £779).

Inspiron Gaming Desktop

Elsewhere, the new Inspiron Gaming Desktop is the first gaming desktop in the Inspiron line and has been designed as an affordable option for those looking to try out high-end VR without breaking the bank.

The machine comes packing AMD Ryzen and Polaris technology, with Dell touting the desktop as "ready for VR graphics cards".

You'll be able to choose between three Ryzen chips and two “all-in-one” APUs, with the option of adding a GeForce GTX 1060 from Nvidia, or one of three other graphics cards options: an AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB GDDR5), an AMD Radeon RX 570 (4GB GDDR5), or an AMD Radeon RX 560 (2GB GDDR5).

The desktop also comes with up to 32GB DDR4 memory, advanced cooling options and Waves MaxxAudio Pro with Performance 7.1 Channel HD audio.

In terms of storage, you'll have the option of adding up to a 2TB hard drive or up to 256GB SSD, and you'll be able to choose between air or liquid cooling options

Dell's also added Polar Blue LED illumination on the silver casing to entice the gamers to its new VR-ready offering.

The Inspiron Gaming Desktop is on sale now and starts at $699 (about £545).

Let us know what you think of the new devices in the comments.