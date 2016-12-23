Report: Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus to feature a 6-inch display

Samsung may be planning a larger Galaxy S8 Plus model featuring a 6-inch display, according to speculation emanating from the company’s South Korean homeland.

A report from Naver (via SamMobile) suggests Samsung will release two variants of the Galaxy S8, adding to the current 5.1-inch iteration.

According to the report Samsung has now asked suppliers to put the panels into production ahead of the 2017 launch.

Considering the Galaxy Note range has traditionally played home to Samsung’s largest flagships, such a move would be a surprise.

Indeed, these rumours should probably taken with a punch of salt right now.

However, given Galaxy Note fans are short a large-screened option following the Note 7 debacle, it’s not out of the question Samsung would seek to provide those folks with an alternative.

Regardless of the display size, it is thought Samsung might make its dual-edged display standard for the Galaxy S8 series, negating the need for an ‘Edge’ model.

Right now there are so many conflicting reports we won't know for sure until Samsung reveals the Galaxy S8, which makes a refreshing change.

Would a 6-inch Galaxy S8 be on your New Year shopping list? Share your thoughts below.