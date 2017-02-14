Breath of the Wild will be first Zelda game with DLC

Nintendo has announced that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be the first Zelda game to get downloadable content post-launch.

The company says fans will have the chance to sign up for two new sets of DLC at launch by paying £17.99 for an "Expansion Pass".

Nintendo will be releasing the two packs later in 2017, though no specific release dates have been given at this point in time.

The first of the downloadable add-ons is expected to arrive this summer, however, and will bring a new Cave of Trials challenge to the upcoming Nintendo Switch title.

It will also add a new hard mode to the game, which is also set to be avaialble on Wii U, along with a mysterious undisclosed feature for the in-game map.

The second content pack will launch in "Holiday 2017", and will bring a new set of challenges that give players the chance to explore a new dungeon and grapple with a new original story.

Nintendo added in an official release: "Immediately upon pre-purchase or purchase of the Expansion Pass, three new treasure chests will appear in the game’s Great Plateau area.

"One of these treasure chests will contain a shirt with a Nintendo Switch logo which Link can wear during his adventure, exclusive to the Expansion Pass. The other two will deliver useful items."

Nintendo developer Eiji Aonuma, the long-time producer of the series, said: “The world of Hyrule, which we created for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is so large and vibrant that we wanted to offer more for players to experience within it.

“With this new Expansion Pass, we hope that fans will play, explore and enjoy the game even more.”

Both the Switch and Wii U versions of the game will allow players to sign up for the Expansion Pass, which is identical in both cases.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is set to launch alongside the Nintendo Switch console itself on March 3, so stay tuned for more as the release date approaches.

