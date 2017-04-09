Apple's latest job adverts show it's pushing forward with graphics chip plans

Apple made headlines yet again last week, not for the launch of a new product, but because it decided to no longer licence graphics processors from British chip maker Imagination Technologies.

When the news was announced, the British firm said in a statement it expected Apple to push ahead with plans to develop its own mobile graphics chip.

But it also said it would be "extremely challenging [for Apple] to design a brand new GPU architecture from basics without infringing its intellectual property rights, accordingly Imagination does not accept Apple’s assertions."

Now, however, it seems Apple remains undeterred, posting job adverts for roles in its “UK Design Centre” working on graphics unit design.

The company will likely be looking to take staff from Imagination Technologies which relies on Apple for more than half its revenues.

As the Telegraph reports, it seems 25 former Imagination staff left the British firm for Apple in the past two years, including former chief operating officer, John Metcalfe.

Based on the new job postings, Apple will be looking to replace Imagination's technology with its own tech, with the advertised roles focused on designing and supporting the company's graphics architecture.

According to Imagination's statement following the announcement of Apple's withdrawal, Cupertino aims to produce its own graphics chip, which will likely appear in iPhones and iPads, within two years.

Though legal action hasn't been ruled out, Imagination claims it is discussing "potential alternative commercial arrangements” with Apple, so the two firms could still come to some sort of agreement before next year.

