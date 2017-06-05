Apple AirPlay 2 announced – Apple enters the multiroom audio arena

Apple is getting ready to go big on multiroom audio.

At WWDC Apple has announced an update to the popular AirPlay streaming protocol. It’s called AirPlay 2 and it supports multiroom audio for music streaming around the home.

While there’s been no word on an Apple multiroom audio system, this clears the path for Apple to move in that direction by using other manufacturers’ products.

AirPlay 2 is also going to be part of Apple Homekit, with the idea that you can control your speakers the way you might control your lights. In theory, you’ll be able to use your existing speakers, from different brands, all from one app.

Which speakers will be compatible? Apple has confirmed it’s working with a few big names:

Bang & Olufsen

Beats

Bluesound

Bose

Bowers & Wilkins

Definitive Technology

Devialet

Dynaudio

Libratone

Marantz

McIntosh

Naim

Polk

Would you use an Apple-driven multiroom audio system, or do you already have an existing setup? Share your thoughts in the comments below.