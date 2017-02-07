Android Wear 2.0 is gaining another major partner

ZTE could be ready to launch its first Android Wear smartwatch, judging by an image leaked on Tuesday.

The ZTE Quartz is an Android Wear 2.0 watch, according to marketing materials seen by Venture Beat’s Evan Blass.

While there’s not much news on specs, the round-faced timepiece would offer cellular data and Wi-Fi according to the materials.

Earlier this year, ZTE confirmed it would be releasing an Android Wear smartwatch with standalone data capabilities.

While it would be the first Android Wear device, it would not be the Chinese company’s first smartwatch per se. Last year at MWC 2016, it launch the ZTE Axon Watch.

Google is reportedly planning to release Android Wear 2.0 alongside two flagship devices made by LG.

The LG Watch Style and Sport are said to be Nexus-like watches, with Google taking a major hand in things.

Those watches will join other Android Wear 2.0 watches from the likes of Casio, Tag Heuer and New Balance.

Are you excited by Android Wear 2.0?